Sales tax holidays for DC, Maryland, Virginia

Maryland’s sales tax holiday will be held for an entire week from Sunday, Aug. 13 to Saturday, Aug. 19. Clothing, footwear and certain school supplies will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax. Maryland held its energy tax free weekend earlier this year from Feb.18 to Feb. 20.
Click through the gallery below for items you can purchase tax-free during the sales tax holiday.
Eligible tax-free items in Virginia
Clothing and footwear with a price of $100 or less per item will not be taxed.
School supplies with a price of $20 or less per item are not taxable.
Portable generators with a price of $1,000 or less per item are exempt from the tax.
Gas-powered chainsaw with a price of $350 or less per item will not be taxed.
Chainsaw accessories with a price of $60 or less per item will not be taxed.
Otherspecified hurricane preparedness supplies priced $60 or less are not taxable.
Energy Star and WaterSense products for noncommercial home or personal use priced $2,500 or less are exempt from the tax.