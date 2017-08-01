Sales tax holidays for DC, Maryland, Virginia

WASHINGTON — While shoppers in D.C. face another year without savings from sales tax exemptions, consumers in Maryland and Virginia can look forward to upcoming sales tax holidays.

From Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6, certain items will be exempt from Virginia’s 5.3 percent sales tax. Qualifying goods include school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane preparedness supplies, and Energy Star and WaterSense products.

Maryland’s sales tax holiday will be held for an entire week from Sunday, Aug. 13 to Saturday, Aug. 19. Clothing, footwear and certain school supplies will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax. Maryland held its energy tax free weekend earlier this year from Feb.18 to Feb. 20.

School supplies. Items considered “school supplies” include binders, calculators, dictionaries, crayons, folders, highlighters, legal pads, markers, notebooks and pencils. In Virginia, such items with a price of $20 or less are eligible for sales tax exemption. (Thinkstock)

Eligible tax-free items in Virginia

Clothing and footwear with a price of $100 or less per item will not be taxed.

with a price of $100 or less per item will not be taxed. School supplies with a price of $20 or less per item are not taxable.

with a price of $20 or less per item are not taxable. Portable generators with a price of $1,000 or less per item are exempt from the tax.

with a price of $1,000 or less per item are exempt from the tax. Gas-powered chainsaw with a price of $350 or less per item will not be taxed.

with a price of $350 or less per item will not be taxed. Chainsaw accessories with a price of $60 or less per item will not be taxed.

with a price of $60 or less per item will not be taxed. Other specified hurricane preparedness supplies priced $60 or less are not taxable.

priced $60 or less are not taxable. Energy Star and WaterSense products for noncommercial home or personal use priced $2,500 or less are exempt from the tax.

Find more information on Virginia’s sales tax holiday.

Eligible tax-free items in Maryland

Clothing and footwear with a price of $100 or less are not taxable.

with a price of $100 or less are not taxable. For backpacks and bookbags, the first $40 of the purchase is tax-exempt.

Find more information on Maryland’s tax-free week.

Additional tips

Even if the total cost of all items purchased exceeds the dollar amounts listed above, the sales tax exemption applies as long as each individual item is less than the listed price.

Items that exceed the prices listed above are all taxable.

Certain online purchases may qualify for tax exemption if the item is paid for and delivered within the tax-free week.

Items put on layaway during the tax-free period qualify for tax exemption, even if the layaway is completed and the items are received after the end of the sales tax holiday.

If layaway payments begin before the tax-free period, but the final payment is made within the sales tax holiday, the item is eligible for sales tax exemption.

Shoppers who purchase an item tax-free during the holiday but need to make an exchange for the same item after the period is over will not be taxed.

Items returned for credit and used to purchase a different item after the sales tax holiday will be taxed.

