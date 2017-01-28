3:31 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Consumer News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Potential phone scam preys…

Potential phone scam preys on those who say ‘yes’

By Jack Pointer January 28, 2017 10:46 am 01/28/2017 10:46am
120 Shares
The Better Business Bureau and several law enforcement agencies are warning of a potential phone scam that involves a caller asking, "Can you hear me?" (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Falling victim to a scam, apparently, can be as simple as just saying “yes.”

The Better Business Bureau and several law enforcement agencies are warning of a potential phone scam that involves a caller asking, “Can you hear me?”

As the victim answers “yes,” his or her reply is recorded. That enables the scammer, the BBB said, to use the recorded answer for signing up the victim for a product or service — and then demand payment.

Scammers also can use the recorded answer to confirm a purchase agreement if it is ever disputed.

Even though some people have reported receiving these calls, there are no documented cases of people being victims in this manner.

Nevertheless, the bureau suggested that if you receive such a call from an unknown number, play it safe and just hang up.

The bureau also advised that if you believe you’ve fallen for such a scam (or worse, provided personal information), check your account statements frequently for any suspicious charges.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
better business bureau jack pointer Latest News Local News phone scam
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Potential phone scam preys…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Consumer News