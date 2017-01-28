Potential phone scam preys on those who say ‘yes’

WASHINGTON — Falling victim to a scam, apparently, can be as simple as just saying “yes.”

The Better Business Bureau and several law enforcement agencies are warning of a potential phone scam that involves a caller asking, “Can you hear me?”

As the victim answers “yes,” his or her reply is recorded. That enables the scammer, the BBB said, to use the recorded answer for signing up the victim for a product or service — and then demand payment.

Scammers also can use the recorded answer to confirm a purchase agreement if it is ever disputed.

Even though some people have reported receiving these calls, there are no documented cases of people being victims in this manner.

Nevertheless, the bureau suggested that if you receive such a call from an unknown number, play it safe and just hang up.

The bureau also advised that if you believe you’ve fallen for such a scam (or worse, provided personal information), check your account statements frequently for any suspicious charges.

