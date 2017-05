Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore has died Tuesday in Switzerland after a battle with cancer, his children said. He was 89.

British actor Roger Moore poses for a portrait during an interview with The Associated Press in Hamburg, northern Germany, on June 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer)

See photos of the English actor and UNICEF ambassador.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

