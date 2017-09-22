Washington’s historic Hamilton Hotel sold to NY investors

WASHINGTON — The Hamilton Hotel, at 14th and K streets in Northwest D.C., has been sold to New York-based EOS Investors LLC for Change for $106.5 million.

EOS bought the Hamilton from previous owner Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance.

The 318-room Art Deco-style Hamilton Hotel was designed by French-born architect Jules-Henri’ de Sibour, and opened in 1922. It is listed on the D.C. Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places.

“EOS is excited to own and operate this high-quality, ideally located hotel in one of the strongest lodging markets in the United States,” said Jonathan Wang, president of EOS Investors. “We look forward to adding to the Hamilton’s legacy of quality and first class service.”

EOS plans to add new facilities and services, although it offered no specifics.

The Hamilton is also home to 14K Restaurant, whose large patio runs along the hotel’s K Street sidewalk.

The hotel also includes a ballroom, seven meeting rooms and 6,700-square-feet of additional function space.

