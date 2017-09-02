$2.3M Columbia Heights condo sets neighborhood record

WASHINGTON – Columbia Heights has been one of the District’s hottest post-recession residential real estate markets, and the sale of a Girard Street condo just set a record for the neighborhood — by a long shot.

Unit 7W, a 4,700-square-foot condo at the redeveloped The Helicopter Factory, has closed for $2.3 million, according to developer Brick Lane and partner Brook Rose Development.

A view of Unit 7W in The Helicopter Factory, which just sold for $2.3 million. (Courtesy Brick Lane and Brook Rose Development)

The sale price is $800,000 above the highest recorded condo sale in Columbia Heights, according to MRIS data.

Unit 7W, one of two units in the project’s The Warehouses, is a two-level, four-bedroom home with a private rooftop lounge and roof deck.

The condo was listed by TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This is an exceptional sale and we are happy that our clients were able to achieve such unprecedented value,” said Mark Lowham, CEO of TTR Sotheby’s.

Brick Lane and Brook Rose began redevelopment of The Helicopter Factory last year, a historic structure dating back more than 100 years. The 28,000-square-foot project includes 13 luxury condos, plus two separate townhomes.

It was originally owned by inventor Emile Berliner, best known for inventing the phonograph record. Part of the factory, known as the Gyro Motor Company, was also where Berliner worked on development of early helicopter rotary engines.

The median price of a residential sale in Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant in July was $545,000, according to Long & Foster Real Estate. Listings sold in an average of 13 days in July, and at an average list-to-sale price of 99.6 percent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.