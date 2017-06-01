Accused Arlington National Cemetery groper turns himself in

WASHINGTON — The man accused of inappropriately touching a girl at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day turned himself in to officials, the FBI said Thursday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, self-surrendered after the FBI said he repeatedly inappropriately touched a girl during a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the cemetery Monday morning.

FBI released an image of the suspect Wednesday in an effort to location the man.

There is no word on any potential charges in the case.

