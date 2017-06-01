Arlington, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Accused Arlington National Cemetery…

Accused Arlington National Cemetery groper turns himself in

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 1, 2017 4:31 pm 06/01/2017 04:31pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The man accused of inappropriately touching a girl at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day turned himself in to officials, the FBI said Thursday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, self-surrendered after the FBI said he repeatedly inappropriately touched a girl during a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the cemetery Monday morning.

FBI released an image of the suspect Wednesday in an effort to location the man.

There is no word on any potential charges in the case.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
arlington national cemetery Arlington, VA News groping inappropriately touching a girl Latest News Local News Memorial Day Arlington National Cemetery Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Accused Arlington National Cemetery…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Arlington, VA News