FBI seeks man who inappropriately touched girl at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON — Officials are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a girl at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Around 11 a.m. Monday, a man repeatedly inappropriately touched a girl during a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the cemetery, FBI said. The man and girl were in a crowded area during the incident and didn’t know each other, FBI added.
The man is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and between 50 and 60 years old. He has spiky, gray and black hair, FBI added.
He wore a blue and gray short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts at the time of the incident.