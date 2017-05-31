Arlington, VA News

FBI seeks man who inappropriately touched girl at Arlington National Cemetery

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens May 31, 2017 4:21 pm 05/31/2017 04:21pm
WASHINGTON — Officials are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a girl at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Officials are searching for this man, who they say inappropriately touched a girl at Arlington National Cemetery. (Courtesy FBI)

Around 11 a.m. Monday, a man repeatedly inappropriately touched a girl during a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the cemetery, FBI said. The man and girl were in a crowded area during the incident and didn’t know each other, FBI added.

The man is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and between 50 and 60 years old. He has spiky, gray and black hair, FBI added.

He wore a blue and gray short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts at the time of the incident.

Hundreds of people were at Arlington National Cemetery Monday for Memorial Day observances, which included an address from President Donald Trump.

