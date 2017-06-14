Security tightened at White House after Del Ray shooting

WASHINGTON — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Del Ray public park in Alexandria, Virginia, where members of Congress were practicing ahead of an annual charity baseball game, CBS reported.

Alexandria Police were called to the 400 block of East Monroe Avenue, near Dewitt Avenue, after reports of multiple shootings. Officials said several people were injured, and victims were being transported to hospitals.

Police have shut down many of the roads surrounding the baseball diamond.

There have been reports of a member of Congress shot, according to NBC Washington.

Several members of Congress sheltered in place. Security has been tightened at the White House, officials said.

