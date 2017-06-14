1002

Alexandria, VA News

Alexandria, VA News

Security tightened at White House after Del Ray shooting

By Hanna Choi June 14, 2017 8:01 am 06/14/2017 08:01am
WASHINGTON — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Del Ray public park in Alexandria, Virginia, where members of Congress were practicing ahead of an annual charity baseball game, CBS reported.

Alexandria Police were called to the 400 block of East Monroe Avenue, near Dewitt Avenue, after reports of multiple shootings. Officials said several people were injured, and victims were being transported to hospitals.

Police have shut down many of the roads surrounding the baseball diamond.

There have been reports of a member of Congress shot, according to NBC Washington.

Several members of Congress sheltered in place. Security has been tightened at the White House, officials said.

WTOP has reporters on the way to the scene. The story is developing.

WTOP’s Letese Clark contributed to this report.

Alexandria, VA News del ray
Alexandria, VA News