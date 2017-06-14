Shooting suspect recently moved to area; volunteered for Sanders campaign

WASHINGTON — The man suspected of firing on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria recently moved to the D.C. region and had a history of railing against income inequality — from Occupy Wall Street to letters to the editor in his hometown newspaper.

Originally from Belleville, Illinois, James T. Hodgkinson had been living in the Alexandria area for the past two months, his wife told ABC News.

The 66-year-old ran a home inspection business in Illinois. The state license for the business expired late last year, according to state records.

President Donald Trump announced earlier that the gunman had died at a D.C. hospital but did not name the shooter.

However multiple law enforcement and government sources have confirmed the shooter’s identity.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a floor speech Wednesday afternoon that he learned that Hodgkinson had volunteered for his progressive campaign for president, which focused on economic equality and nearly toppled Hillary Clinton’s presidential aspirations and threatened to derail the Democratic Convention last summer.

“I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action — anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values.”

In letters to the editor, republished by the Belleville News-Democrat, Hodgkinson repeatedly writes about income inequality, arguing that widening inequality and low tax brackets for the richest Americans enacted in the 1920s led to the Great Depression.

“If we don’t raise the tax brackets to reach the rich we will never get out of this Great Recession,” he wrote in a 2012 letter to the editor.

“I don’t envy the rich,” he wrote in another letter. “I despise the way they have bought our politicians and twisted our laws to their benefit.”

They letters chastise tax policies enacted during Republican-led administrations including George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and pre-Depression leaders Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover.

