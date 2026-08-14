Zambia suspends vote counting in election over reports of violence and the theft of ballot papers

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Vote counting in Zambia’s presidential election was suspended by the electoral authority Friday over reports of…

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Vote counting in Zambia’s presidential election was suspended by the electoral authority Friday over reports of attacks on polling officials and the “theft” of some ballot papers.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia said it was suspending the counting immediately “in view of the security situation and continued threats of violence.”

The commission said it would review the decision in 24 hours.

Thursday’s election in the copper-rich southern African country saw President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term in office.

He is being challenged by 13 other candidates including Brian Mundubile, the leader of an alliance of opposition parties who is seen as Hichilema’s strongest challenger.

Zambia has held largely peaceful elections but there was some criticism of Hichilema ahead of the election by the opposition and independent rights groups, which said his government was clamping down on dissent.

Mundubile’s alliance accused the government of being behind a law enforcement agency raid on its offices days before the election and claimed the action was designed to hurt the alliance’s election campaign.

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