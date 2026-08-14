Nigel Farage beats Count Binface to win back seat in Parliament in widely mocked election

LONDON (AP) — Nigel Farage beat trash-can wearing comic candidate Count Binface on Friday, regaining a seat in Parliament he…

LONDON (AP) — Nigel Farage beat trash-can wearing comic candidate Count Binface on Friday, regaining a seat in Parliament he quit a month ago to trigger the widely mocked special election.

Farage, leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party who some see as a possible next prime minister, abruptly quit his seat in July amid an investigation into whether he failed to report a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift from a crypto billionaire overseas.

He said he would run for the open seat to prove he had voters’ support.

Binface, a serial candidate who has challenged prime ministers past and present, became the default challenger in a field of 34 candidates after the major parties boycotted the campaign as a political stunt by Farage.

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