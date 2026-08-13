Wall of US Embassy in Brazil’s capital is vandalized as relations remain tense

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — One of the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Brazil’s capital was vandalized on Thursday as…

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — One of the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Brazil’s capital was vandalized on Thursday as tensions between the countries remained high. Police said they detained one man in connection with the case but that he has already been released.

The messages against the U.S. government sprayed on the wall of its Brasilia embassy come as President Donald Trump places high tariffs on some Brazilian goods and revokes the Brazilian ambassador’s visa to Washington.

Brazilians rarely vandalize embassies and consulates of any country.

A message that read “The USA makes war and profits from death” was read in Portuguese and English outside the embassy.

The American embassy in Brasilia said in a statement it is committed to Brazilians and to the security of its staffers.

Brazil’s government did not make comment on the incident.

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