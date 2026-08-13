Passenger train derails and flips in southern England

LONDON (AP) — Paramedics and fire crews responded Thursday to reports that a passenger train derailed in southern England and…

LONDON (AP) — Paramedics and fire crews responded Thursday to reports that a passenger train derailed in southern England and flipped on its side.

Photos on social media showed at least two cars on their sides and emergency workers and others standing atop the toppled train.

“Deeply concerned of reports of a derailment involving a Southern train,” Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said on X. “Grateful to emergency services who are on the scene supporting those impacted.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to an incident near Lewes train station and other first responders were also alerted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

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