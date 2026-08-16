Police arrest man on suspicion of fraud after security incident at European athletics championships

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Police have made one arrest after a security incident caused transportation delays for fans and athletes…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Police have made one arrest after a security incident caused transportation delays for fans and athletes leaving Alexander Stadium following Saturday night’s session at the European track-and-field championships in Birmingham.

Medal ceremonies were postponed to Sunday, when West Midlands Police said a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of fraud. Governing body European Athletics added “it is safe to attend the stadium” Sunday night for the concluding session of the week-long championships.

Police said in a statement that around 8:15 p.m. Saturday “concerns were raised after a man was found in an area of Alexander Stadium with the wrong accreditation.”

“As a precaution, security measures were put in place and transport for the championship staff and athletes were suspended,” the statement said. “This then led to delays to transport from the stadium for the wider public.”

Police said there was “no immediate risk to the public,” and that the man remained in custody Sunday for questioning.

Fans had waited in long lines while transport was suspended. Just past 11 p.m. Saturday, organizers posted an apology on social media for “significant delays” and that bus service would “gradually begin to take place.”

“The safety and wellbeing of our spectators, athletes, workforce and the wider championships family will always be our first priority,” Birmingham 2026 said in a statement.

The stadium is located outside the city center.

“We recognize that the delays presented challenges for those affected and would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the evening,” organizers said.

European Athletics said the local organizing committee has worked closely with authorities “to ensure that all necessary measures are in place” for Sunday night.

“Any issues connected with last night have now been fully resolved,” it said Sunday. “Everything possible has been done to guarantee the safety and smooth running of tonight’s competition.

“Fans can be reassured that it is safe to attend the stadium for the closing night of the championships.”

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