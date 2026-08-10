Highlights from the election platforms of perennial British joke candidate Count Binface

LONDON (AP) — Count Binface, a serial comic candidate who wears a garbage can on his head, is stealing the…

LONDON (AP) — Count Binface, a serial comic candidate who wears a garbage can on his head, is stealing the show in a special election after being a running joke in British politics for nearly a decade.

The so-called intergalactic space warrior is among a field of 33 other candidates facing off Thursday against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a contest being boycotted by the major U.K. political parties.

But Binface stands apart from the others from the wacky side of British politics with his garbage bin-topped suit of armor and absurd policies listed in a 20-point manifesto.

The leader of the Recyclons on the so-called planet of Sigma IX is a firm believer in the practice of reuse. His manifestos over the years reflect this by mixing the old with the new in the policies he’s announced during challenges against several prime ministers and the mayor of London.

Binface says he stands by his past manifestos.

Here’s a look at policy highlights from the current campaign in Clacton-on-Sea and previous races:

I will cut your taxes, and raise everyone else’s.

I pledge to build at least one affordable house.

Arcade grabber games to be made fairer so players actually have a chance to win.

Oil and gas companies to pay for solar panels for everyone. (From Jack, aged 10.)

A windfall tax on cozy crime novels written (or “written”) by celebrities.

A referendum on whether Pluto should regain its planet status.

Potholes to be filled, using copies of the 2024 Labour Party Manifesto.

Wi-Fi on trains that works. Also trains that work.

Cyclists who break the highway code to be forced to ride unicycles instead.

People who use speakerphones on public transport to be conscripted.

The hand dryer in the gents’ toilet at the Crown & Treaty pub, Uxbridge, to be moved to a more sensible position.

Wallace and Gromit to be knighted, for services to Wensleydale.

Loud snacks to be banned from cinemas and theaters.

The royal family to keep one of Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, St. James’s Palace and Clarence House, with the rest gifted to the nation to help eradicate homelessness. If the royals complain that one palace isn’t enough, they will be forced to buy Crystal Palace soccer team.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.