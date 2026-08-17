Helicopter crash on popular Greek tourist island of Sifnos kills 3

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A private helicopter crashed Monday on the popular Greek tourist island of Sifnos, killing three people,…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A private helicopter crashed Monday on the popular Greek tourist island of Sifnos, killing three people, Greek authorities said.

The helicopter crashed and sparked a fire in the Tholos part of Sifnos, the fire department said. The bodies of three people were recovered from the site, it added.

The identities of those on board and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear.

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