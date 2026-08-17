US tourist dies after being struck by lightning while hiking Sicily’s Mount Etna

MILAN (AP) — An American tourist was killed by a lightning strike on Sicily’s Mount Etna while hiking in an…

MILAN (AP) — An American tourist was killed by a lightning strike on Sicily’s Mount Etna while hiking in an area that was closed to visitors due to recent volcanic activity, Italian firefighters said Monday.

The 29-year-man from Kansas was rescued by helicopter after being struck Sunday evening in an exposed area above the tree line. He was later declared dead by medical personnel. His name was not released.

Authorities have closed vast areas of the volcano’s slope to hikers due to the volcano’s prolonged activity — which forced the closure of the airport in nearby Catania for most of last week.

Officials said that more people have died on Etna from lightning strikes over recent decades than from volcanic activity. The last eruption-related fatalities on Europe’s most active volcano were in 1987.

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