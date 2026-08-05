Canada’s Carney says he has no confidence in FIFA’s Infantino

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he no longer has confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino,…

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he no longer has confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino, adding to growing pressure on the soccer leader after his abandoned plan to sell stakes in the World Cup sparked a global backlash.

Carney said Infantino committed a “fatal” governance failure by not consulting senior advisers, including FIFA’s chief operating officer and board members.

“It should be fatal,” Carney said. “Certainly I don’t have confidence in Mr. Infantino.”

Canada co-hosted the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Mexico, and Carney appeared alongside Infantino at several tournament events.

Carney’s comments came days after Infantino abandoned the proposal following fierce opposition from the Union of European Football Associations, national soccer federations and senior FIFA advisers.

Infantino had proposed creating a $20 billion company to run the World Cup with private investors including the Kushner family, but drew backlash.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham last Sunday called Infantino “the wrong man to lead” world soccer.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UEFA’s 55 member associations had agreed to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions if the plan moved forward, while the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football and the Asian Football Confederation also opposed it.

Despite Infantino’s reversal, UEFA said it would work with other confederations to ensure a similar proposal “cannot occur again.”

While Infantino has retained support from some member associations, including 2022 World Cup host Qatar, Carney’s comments added to the growing criticism of FIFA’s governance.

FIFA’s next presidential election is scheduled for March in Rabat, Morocco. Candidates have until Nov. 18 to enter the race.

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