Flights at German airport disrupted after suspect objects sighted

BERLIN (AP) — Flights at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major cargo hub, were disrupted during the night after a sighting…

BERLIN (AP) — Flights at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major cargo hub, were disrupted during the night after a sighting of a flying object was reported and another object was found near a runway, police said Wednesday.

Several flights, including one passenger plane, were diverted to other airports after the sighting of the flying object near the airport shortly before midnight. Police said an anti-explosives robot was deployed to check the other object near the airport’s south runway. They didn’t elaborate.

Flights using the other runway resumed shortly before 2 a.m., but the south runway remained closed Wednesday morning, a police statement said.

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