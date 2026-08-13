An explosion strikes an ammunition plant near Rome; no injuries reported

ROME (AP) — An explosion sparked by a fire at an ammunition factory sent up a towering plume of smoke…

ROME (AP) — An explosion sparked by a fire at an ammunition factory sent up a towering plume of smoke Thursday in the town of Colleferro near Rome but no injuries were reported, local officials said.

The blast took place at a plant owned by KNDS Ammo Italy, which produces ammunition and other defense-related products, and it appeared to have originated in the powder-pressing department, officials said.

Residents in the area reported a loud blast, and images and videos circulating widely on social media showed what looked like a giant mushroom cloud above the facility.

Police and 10 firefighting crews backed by a helicopter responded as the fire continued to burn, spreading to nearby vegetation.

Colleferro Mayor Giulio Calamita said there had been “a huge scare” but that no injuries were reported.

Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region, said in a statement that he was monitoring with “great concern” the events in Colleferro. “At this time, the absolute priority is to ensure people’s safety and allow all personnel involved in the emergency response to operate under the best possible conditions,” he added.

Initial reports by local media said all 24 workers who were inside the facility at the time of the explosion had been accounted for. The blast appeared to have been confined to a single production and storage area, Calamita said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police and prosecutors were investigating the cause at the scene.

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