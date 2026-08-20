A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has shaken Peru’s southern Andes, USGS says

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Peru’s southern Andes Mountains on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Peru’s southern Andes Mountains on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake occurred at 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) and was centered 38 kilometers (24 miles) northwest of the city of Upahuacho, in the Parinacochas province of the Ayacucho region. It had a depth of 66.7 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in several regions of southern Peru, including Ica and Arequipa.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru which is part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area of frequent seismic activity.

In 2007, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in a province of the Ica region left nearly 600 people dead.

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