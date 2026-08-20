Cameroon’s President Biya returns after a long stay abroad raises health concerns

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — President Paul Biya returned Thursday to Cameroon after more than two months away in his longest…

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — President Paul Biya returned Thursday to Cameroon after more than two months away in his longest recorded stay abroad since taking power, which had raised concerns about the health of the 93-year-old leader and a possible power vacuum in the Central African nation.

Biya arrived at the international airport in the capital Yaoundé aboard a flight from Geneva, Switzerland, after more than 10 weeks away.

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