Singapore court postpones French teen’s straw-licking case to July 30

SINGAPORE (AP) — A court case involving a French teen charged for filming himself licking a straw from a vending…

SINGAPORE (AP) — A court case involving a French teen charged for filming himself licking a straw from a vending machine and then putting it back was postponed Monday as prosecutors sought to clarify if he could continue his studies if convicted.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, was widely expected to plead guilty to charges of mischief and public nuisance. Proceedings were halted after prosecutors sought more time to check if the teen’s student pass will be revoked in the event of a conviction.

The court adjourned the case until July 30.

Maximilien allegedly committed the offense at a shopping mall on March 12 and was charged April 24 after the video he posted on social media spread rapidly. He continued to study at a business school in Singapore while out on bail.

Mischief carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine, or both, while public nuisance is less severe with up to three months in prison or a fine, or both.

IJooz, the company operating the juice vending machine, had filed a police report over the prank. It had sanitized the dispenser while replacing all 500 straws in the machine. It has said it would upgrade its machines to include measures such as individually packaged straws and straw compartments that unlock only after the transaction is completed.

Singapore, a small, densely populated city-state, tightly regulates public behavior and cleanliness. This includes restrictions like limits on chewing gum and strong penalties for littering and vandalism.

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