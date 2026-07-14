Bodies of 15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam boat accident are flown home

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The bodies of 15 Indian tourists who died when a speedboat capsized off southern Vietnam last…

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The bodies of 15 Indian tourists who died when a speedboat capsized off southern Vietnam last week were being returned home Monday.

The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members when it overturned near shore Saturday afternoon, shortly after leaving Hon May Rut Ngoai island near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities said.

The boat’s captain, Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, is under investigation for alleged violations of waterway transport safety regulations, state media reported.

The flight carrying the remains from Ho Chi Minh City would arrive in Mumbai late Monday, the Indian Embassy said on social media. It said the home states were asked to coordinate further travel. Ten of the dead were from Tamil Nadu state, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

Lava International, a smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, based in Uttar Pradesh, said the group was on a company trip for employees, distributors and retail partners.

Survivor recounts a holiday turned tragedy

The embassy previously said 16 survivors were released from the hospital and returning to India.

Nirmal Kumar, 44, a businessman, said what began as a leisurely trip descended into chaos within minutes as a storm lashed the boat.

A large wave crashed into the vessel, triggering panic among passengers, he said. He said the boat rocked violently in rough waters before it capsized, adding that the vessel appeared increasingly difficult to control.

“People rushed from one side of the boat to the other, and then they started jumping,” Kumar told The Associated Press. “I also jumped into the water.”

Rescue teams arrived within five minutes, he said, and pulled survivors from the water.

Kumar said the experience has left him traumatized. Among those who died was one of his childhood friends, who had traveled with him expecting a memorable holiday.

“I still can’t process that he is dead,” Kumar said.

One survivor is in critical condition

One survivor remained in critical condition and was transferred Monday to Cho Ray Hospital, one of Vietnam’s premier public hospitals, in Ho Chi Minh City for specialized treatment.

Doctors told state media outlet Vietnam News that the 49-year-old man had severe lung damage after nearly drowning, along with shock, multiple injuries and bleeding in the brain.

Dr. Tran Thanh Linh, head of the hospital’s intensive care unit, told state media that his blood pressure and blood oxygen levels had improved.

The scene of the capsizing is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Phu Quoc, one of Vietnam’s most popular beach destinations. Both are known for their white sandy beaches and clear waters, drawing millions of domestic and foreign tourists each year.

India is one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

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Saaliq reported from New Delhi, India.

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