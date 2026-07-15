Photos show the aftermath of a Bangkok music bar fire

BANGKOK (AP) — A blaze at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao music bar in northern Bangkok was the city’s deadliest…

BANGKOK (AP) — A blaze at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao music bar in northern Bangkok was the city’s deadliest fire in 17 years. The fire broke out late Sunday and spread quickly, leaving blown-out windows facing the street and beer bottles still standing on charred tables inside the venue. Police said many victims were found in windowless bathrooms where they may have gone to try to escape. Former patrons of the bar and other mourners left flowers at the site.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.