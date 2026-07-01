Firebomb attacks in northern Greek city target residences of governing party members

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Three pre-dawn firebomb attacks apparently targeting the residences of members of Greece’s governing conservative New Democracy…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Three pre-dawn firebomb attacks apparently targeting the residences of members of Greece’s governing conservative New Democracy party have left five people hospitalized, with one in serious condition, authorities said Wednesday.

The attacks between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. outside apartment buildings in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki used crude explosive devices made with camping gas canisters. All the injuries were sustained from the last of the three attacks, where cars and motorcycles were set ablaze, police said.

One of the cars reportedly was owned by a parliamentary candidate for the New Democracy party. The candidate suffered burns and her mother was hospitalized in intensive care with burns, police said.

Three other residents in the apartment building were hospitalized with smoke inhalation, police said.

“The world of New Democracy will not be terrorized,” the party’s political committee secretary Konstantinos Kyranakis said in a statement. The attacks “were a proper terrorist attack on the homes of New Democracy members,” he said, adding that “those who carried it out aimed to kill.”

Attacks by shadowy Greek militant groups against symbols of power or the property of politicians, police or other authority figures are relatively frequent. Most cause material damage but no injuries.

“Let those who, for years, have cultivated a culture of tolerance towards political violence reflect on their responsibilities,” Kyranakis said.

A bomb exploded in July 2025 outside the Thessaloniki home of the president of Greece’s association of prison guards. The prison guard association president was unharmed but two others suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.

In June 2024, a police officer guarding the home of a top judge in Athens was injured in a gasoline bomb attack.

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