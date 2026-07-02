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Fire breaks out in hospital in northern Germany, leaving 2 dead, report says

The Associated Press

July 2, 2026, 3:37 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Regional officials say a fire erupted in a hospital in northwestern Germany, killing two people, German news agency dpa reported Thursday.

The two who died were patients at the hospital in Ludwigslust, northwest of Berlin, the agency said, citing a spokeswoman for the Ludwigslust-Parchim district. Initial reports indicated the fire started in a patient’s room, the report said.

It was not immediately clear how many others were injured, but the dpa report said none of those injured sustained serious injuries. The roof reportedly caught fire before dawn, and patients and staff were evacuated, the report said.

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