Explosive device goes off in a Damascus cafe, killing at least 4 people

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least four people were killed after an explosive device was detonated in a Damascus cafe…

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least four people were killed after an explosive device was detonated in a Damascus cafe Thursday, Syria’s Interior Ministry said.

Health Ministry official Dr. Ahmad al-Bakour told the state-run SANA news agency that 10 others were injured in the explosion near the main courthouse complex in the Syrian capital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Security forces rushed to the cafe and cordoned off the area as they investigate the scene of the attack.

A video circulating on social media showed several wounded people lying on the ground, with police officers nearby.

Since overthrowing the Assad dynasty and taking power in a lightning insurgency in December 2024, Syria’s new rulers have cracked down on militants from the extremist Islamic State group in an attempt to thwart attacks in and around the capital.

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