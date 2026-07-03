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Bus falls into ravine in Pakistan, killing 40 people

The Associated Press

July 3, 2026, 3:00 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding, overcrowded passenger bus plunged from a highway into a rocky ravine in southwestern Pakistan early Friday, killing 40 people and injuring eight others, officials said.

The bus lost control and fell into the ravine in Dana Sar, a remote area near the border of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where the passengers were traveling, Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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