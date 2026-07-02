2 firefighters die in a building fire near France’s Bordeaux airport, flights delayed

PARIS (AP) — Two firefighters were killed on Tuesday in a fire in southwest France. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who…

PARIS (AP) — Two firefighters were killed on Tuesday in a fire in southwest France.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who announced the deaths to lawmakers in the National Assembly, said the firefighters had been battling a building fire in Mérignac, a suburb of Bordeaux where the city’s airport in located.

Nunez said he was awaiting more details.

The airport said in a statement on its website that a nearby fire was causing delays to some flights.

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