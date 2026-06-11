Police officer in Toronto killed in shooting linked to investigation of a US Consulate attack

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto police officer killed Thursday in a shooting linked to the investigation of an attack that…

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto police officer killed Thursday in a shooting linked to the investigation of an attack that damaged the facade of the U.S. Consulate in the Canadian city in March, police said.

A 47-year-old officer was killed in Thursday’s shooting, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said.

Police said in March that two individuals emerged from a white Honda CRV SUV at around 4:30 a.m. and fired multiple shots at the building before fleeing. The shooting had damaged the outside of the building but did not cause any injuries.

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