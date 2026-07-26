A heavily armed border still divides North and South Korea 70 years after the armistice

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea remain separated by one of the world’s most heavily armed borders.…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea remain separated by one of the world’s most heavily armed borders. It’s a lasting reminder that the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the countries technically still at war.

More than seven decades after the conflict began, its scars and impact remain visible, not only by border area fortifications and war memorials, but also in the lives of separated families and survivors who continue to carry memories of loss and longing.

Although the fighting ended with the July 27, 1953, armistice agreement, the traces the war left behind serve as enduring reminders of the past, ensuring that history is not only remembered but passed onto future generations.

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