Jamaica policeman charged with murder in killing of woman that sparked protests

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica have taken the rare step of charging a police officer with…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica have taken the rare step of charging a police officer with murder after he was accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old woman in a case that has prompted violent protests.

The officer appeared in court on Wednesday and was denied bail. Another hearing is scheduled for mid-June.

Security forces in Jamaica have long been accused of unlawful killings and using excessive force, with the island’s Independent Commission of Investigations reporting 140 fatal shootings so far this year on the island of 2.8 million people.

The killing of Latoya “Buju” Bulgin on May 17 in northwest Jamaica sparked violent protests, with residents in the town of Granville demanding justice.

Local media reported that Bulgin was helping organize a demonstration over the recent police killing of a 17-year-old boy identified as her cousin.

No body camera was worn by the police officer accused of shooting Bulgin while she was in her car, but the People’s National Party Women’s Movement, a political group, said in a statement that CCTV footage “raises serious questions about the use of lethal force by members of the security forces.”

The group also said it was “disturbing” how Bulgin’s body was thrown into the back of a police vehicle after she was shot.

“This conduct falls below the respect that should be afforded to our citizens by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” the group said in a statement.

The Inter American Commission of Human Rights has denounced Bulgin’s killing, urging “a prompt, independent, impartial and transparent inquiry.”

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