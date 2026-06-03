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Iranian drone attacks hits Kuwait airport, wounding people

The Associated Press

June 3, 2026, 2:15 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait said Wednesday it had suspended commercial flights after an Iranian drone attack hit the country’s airport, wounding a number of people.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that “a number of hostile drones” had targeted Kuwait International Airport’s passenger building, severely damaging the building and injuring “a number of individuals.”

The drone attack came after Iran and the United States traded missile strikes late Tuesday, with the U.S. military saying it had launched strikes on an Iranian military facility in retaliation for Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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