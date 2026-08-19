Israel’s military to open criminal probes into 2 Gaza attacks on Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Wednesday it would launch criminal investigations into two high-profile attacks on Palestinians during the…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Wednesday it would launch criminal investigations into two high-profile attacks on Palestinians during the war in Gaza, including the killings of 5-year-old Hind Rajab and her family and of 15 Palestinian paramedics.

The military said it would not launch criminal investigations into three other attacks that killed aid workers from World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.

It released the news in a statement Wednesday that said it had completed reviews of 150 incidents of troop conduct in Gaza and had made decisions on five cases.

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