Hot mics at the G7 capture world leaders’ chats between weighty topics

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The leaders of the world’s richest democracies are talking about how to tackle some of the…

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The leaders of the world’s richest democracies are talking about how to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems this week, but hot mics at the G7 summit revealed that conversations also covered lighter fare. Sports. Cigarettes. The weather. And something about Greenland?

As world leaders made their way into conference rooms at a lakeside resort, microphones set up for their weighty discussions about war and trade often caught off-the-cuff banter.

Meloni quit smoking

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’ s smoking habits were the subject of a hot-mic moment on Tuesday. Asked by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if she had already had a cigarette that morning, Meloni revealed that she hadn’t smoked “since the first of May.”

Her turn against tobacco prompted enthusiastic congratulations from leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union. Meloni raised her hands in celebration. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a question for her.

“Do you have a patch?” Carney asked, grabbing his own arm.

Sports talk includes ‘Allez les blues!’

With the World Cup underway in the United States, Mexico and Canada, soccer naturally became a fallback of discussion.

As leaders gathered for lunch, French President Emmanuel Macron and others weighed in. Someone shouted “Allez les bleus,” the cheer for the French team. Another leader can be heard talking about the recent Champions League victory by Paris-Saint Germain.

U.S. President Donald Trump turned attention to the UFC cage-match event he hosted at the White House on Sunday. Trump, who sat ringside on his 80th birthday, spoke glowingly about Dana White, the CEO of UFC.

At another point in the day, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer effused about Cape Verde’s surprise 0-0 draw against World Cup champion Spain. “Quite remarkable, I have to say,” he said.

Trump makes a cryptic Greenland reference

In a moment of intrigue, Trump was caught on microphone talking with European Council President António Costa.

“You understand?” Trump said before pausing and looking squarely at Costa. “Greenland.” The start and end of the conversation was unclear.

European politicians have been outraged by Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

Macron loses track of time — literally

Later, Trump added some levity after Macron appeared to have left his watch behind when he departed the group’s working lunch. Carney drew attention to it, saying, “He’s left his watch here. We’ve got his watch.”

“Give me it if he left, gimme,” Trump chimed in, drawing laughs from the group.

Trump gets a jersey for his birthday, and a bike

The day brought a few instances of gift-giving diplomacy.

Macron gave all seven of his counterparts personalized bicycles to promote the Cycling World Championships scheduled next year in the French Alps, according to David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale, on social media.

There was no hot mic moment to detect the reaction of Trump, who is not known to bike and has joked about doing minimal exercise beyond regular golf outings.

Merz, who recently sparred with Trump over the war in Iran, presented Trump with a German national team soccer jersey bearing Trump’s name and the number 47. Trump raised it and smiled for a photo before setting it aside.

Merz posted a photo of the exchange on social media and offered a pointed message: “After all, we’re on the same team.”

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Binkley reported from Washington. AP writer Sam McNeil contributed to this report from Brussels.

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