Brazil recalls ambassador after Argentina’s President Milei insults government officials

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that it recalled its ambassador to Argentina after…

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that it recalled its ambassador to Argentina after President Javier Milei insulted Brazilian officials while in their country.

The decision comes a day after Milei was in Sao Paulo participating in an event where Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, was confirmed as the presidential candidate of his father’s party.

During his speech at Saturday’s event, Milei accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of being a “thief” and a “delinquent,” among other things. Milei also accused Supreme Federal Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes of being “trash” after he denied the Argentine president a visit to Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest serving a 27-year sentence over a coup attempt.

The president of the Supreme Federal Court, Minister Edson Fachin, said Milei’s comments were a “disrespectful reference to a magistrate of the highest court in the country, made on Brazilian soil.”

A spokesperson for Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry said Ambassador Julio Bitelli was recalled for consultations following Milei’s statements.

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández posted a video on X on Sunday exposing Milei’s insults.

“Milei went to Brazil shouting like a madman, demanding to see a coup plotter in jail,” he wrote. “Insulting the president of a sister nation and our main trading partner is unforgivable.”

Meanwhile, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, a potential candidate in next year’s general elections, announced on X that he contacted Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Sunday “to convey that Milei does not represent the feelings of the Argentine people.”

He said he watched “with profound shame as President Milei offended and insulted the Brazilian government, its president, and the entire country. From the province of Buenos Aires, we maintain that Argentina respects its sister nations and is committed to regional integration.”

Kicillof noted that Brazil is Argentina’s main trading partner and asserted that “with these provocations, Milei is jeopardizing investments, exports, thousands of jobs, and Argentina’s interests, all to support a candidate at Trump’s behest.”

Lula has not publicly addressed Milei’s remarks, but in an opinion piece published Sunday by The Washington Post in which he called U.S. tariffs against Brazil “a strategic mistake,” he asserted that “Brazil’s destiny is determined only by Brazilians without external interference, without subservience.”

Those comments come a day after Brazil’s Foreign Ministry denied visas to two U.S. State Department officials who sought to travel to the South American nation next week. The ministry did not offer an explanation.

Lula is seeking reelection and will run against Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, whose family has many ties with the Trump administration.

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