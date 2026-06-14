Helicopters collide over Rio de Janeiro, killing 6

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the…

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city’s western zone, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said.

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department said that one of the helicopters crashed on a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

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