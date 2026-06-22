Fire tears through building in northern India, killing 14, mostly students

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A fire tore through a commercial building in the northern Indian city of Lucknow on Monday,…

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A fire tore through a commercial building in the northern Indian city of Lucknow on Monday, killing at least 14 people, most of them students, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the Aliganj neighborhood in a building that housed a pet shop and veterinary clinic on the lower floors and a study center and an animation studio above.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said 14 bodies had been recovered at the site. At least 10 people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Videos on social media showed people climbing out of broken windows. One video appeared to show a man falling from an upper floor while trying to escape. Local media said he survived and was hospitalized.

Officials said firefighters had to force their way into the building by breaking through a rear wall after dense smoke hampered rescue efforts. They said exhaust fans were brought in to clear the smoke while emergency crews searched rooms and washrooms for survivors.

Mohammad Asin, an employee at the animation studio, said workers had just returned from lunch when they were alerted to the fire.

“At first we thought it was a small fire. By the time we tried to leave, smoke had filled the rooms and passageways,” he said.

Deadly fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

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