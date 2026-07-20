What to know about the Tate brothers, social media influencers facing rape and trafficking charges

LONDON (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared before a federal magistrate Monday in Miami for the first…

LONDON (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared before a federal magistrate Monday in Miami for the first time since prosecutors in the United Kingdom brought new rape and sex trafficking charges against them.

Their lawyer said the brothers will fight extradition to the U.K. and suggested their arrest in Miami was politically motivated without explaining why.

A U.S. district judge will consider in the weeks ahead whether they meet the conditions for extradition. U.S. Magistrate Lauren Louis set another hearing for July 27. The brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Here are some things to know about the Tate brothers:

Who the Tate Brothers are

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, are dual U.S.-British citizens known for their social media empire promoting wealth, male dominance and misogyny.

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers, most of them boys and young men, on X. He has been banned from platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram for violating hate speech guidelines.

He also runs an online academy where he says he teaches young men how to get rich and attract women. Tristan Tate is also a former kickboxer.

The brothers are avid supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

What the Tates are charged with

Andrew Tate and his brother have faced multiple charges in the U.K. and Romania, where they lived from 2016 to 2025.

British prosecutors said the new charges relate to alleged offenses that took place between 2010 and 2017. They said Andrew Tate was charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault and 19 charges for offenses relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate was charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating sex trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement it “has requested the extradition of the Tates from the U.S. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the U.K.”

The Tates already face previous charges of rape, bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain relating to three other alleged victims in the U.K. between 2012 and 2015.

In June, a U.K. High Court judge threw out a legal bid by the Tates to be told the names of their accusers.

In Romania, the siblings were arrested in late 2022 along with two Romanian women. The four were accused of participating in criminal schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations and the Romanian case hasn’t gone forward because of legal and procedural problems.

The case hasn’t been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

How the extradition process could work

The brothers appeared Monday before a magistrate judge in Miami, where they were being held in federal detention. Bail is rarely granted to those held for international extradition, and their lawyer said he expects they will remain jailed for the time being.

In the coming weeks, a U.S. district judge will consider whether they meet the conditions for extradition.

The ultimate decision about whether to order the extradition will fall to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While the State Department has some discretion to deny extradition requests from the U.K., it has granted nearly every British request since ratifying a strengthened extradition treaty in 2007.

One exception came during Trump’s first term, when the U.S. declined an extradition request for the wife of a former American diplomat involved in a fatal crash in England, citing diplomatic immunity. The rejection prompted an international outcry.

Why the Tates were in the U.S.

British police previously sought the Tates’ extradition to the U.K. once their legal proceedings in Romania concluded.

But in February 2025 they were allowed to leave Romania after authorities lifted travel restrictions, and they flew to Florida on a private jet.

Romania’s foreign minister said at the time that a U.S. official in the Trump administration had expressed interest in the brothers’ legal case in Romania.

Trump said he knew “nothing about” the case when asked if his administration pressured the Romania government to release the Tates.

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