Czech public broadcasters stage warning strike over government plan to change funding

PRAGUE (AP) — Journalists and other employees formed a human chain around the Czech public radio in Prague on Monday…

PRAGUE (AP) — Journalists and other employees formed a human chain around the Czech public radio in Prague on Monday as part of a warning strike against a plan by the government to overhaul the funding for public broadcasters.

The move by the government of populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has triggered protests that warned of a threat to media independence.

According to a plan approved by the government last week, public radio and television would be financed from the state budget starting next year, instead of fees paid by individuals, households and businesses.

Critics say the change would give the three-party coalition government power to influence the media, citing the examples of populist governments in Slovakia under Prime Minister Robert Fico, and in Hungary under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The media would end up with about 15% less money this year, according to the plan. The directors of public radio and television said it would lead to layoffs of hundreds of staffers, limited production and cancellation of programs.

Clad in black, staffers at the radio station formed a line to symbolically protect its headquarters. Some of the programs were delayed by a minute while online and social media services were limited during the 24-hour protest.

Organizers said they are preparing other steps but did not elaborate.

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