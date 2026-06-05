British World Cup power surge: Electricity spikes expected during England, Scotland matches

LONDON (AP) — British energy officials say England and Scotland’s group games at the World Cup could start a national…

LONDON (AP) — British energy officials say England and Scotland’s group games at the World Cup could start a national electricity spike equivalent to the combined power needed for the northern England city of Leeds and Glasgow.

An analysis by the National Energy System Operator released Saturday predicted that each of England and Scotland’s games in the group stages of the World Cup could see national electricity usage increase by 600 megawatts.

That is the equivalent of the total electricity demand for the cities of Leeds, with a population of about 812,000, and Glasgow, which has a population of 650,000 and is the largest city in Scotland.

The electricity group said the spike will come from people using their TVs and devices to tune in to the matches, while demand is also forecast to rise at halftime and fulltime from actions such as opening the fridge or putting a kettle on.

Scotland opens its Group C schedule on June 13 against Haiti. England plays its first Group L match against Croatia on June 17.

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