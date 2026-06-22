A German journalist was released from Syrian prison after months and is back in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — A German journalist whose fate was unknown for months after she was detained in Syria has been…

BERLIN (AP) — A German journalist whose fate was unknown for months after she was detained in Syria has been released, her lawyer said Monday.

Eva Maria Michelmann was released from a prison in Damascus on Friday and arrived back in Berlin the same day, the lawyer, Roland Meister, said in a statement.

“She’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” Meister said, adding that “this cautious wording is not an all-clear as to the physical and psychological consequences of her detention.”

The 36-year-old reporter and a Kurdish-Turkish colleague were detained by Syrian government forces in January during the takeover of Raqqa following military operations against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Michelmann’s whereabouts were unknown until the Syrian government confirmed her detention. The Committee to Protect Journalist demanded her release in April and international pressure for her freedom increased.

Her colleague, Kurdish-Turkish reporter Ahmet Polad, has not been freed and his whereabouts were still not clear.

Mester called for the immediate and unconditional release of Polad, as well as unrestricted access for doctors, lawyers and his family.

Michelmann, who is originally from the western German city of Cologne, had been reporting from Syria since 2022. She and Polad worked for Istanbul-based Etkin News Agency ETHA and Özgür TV, which operates across several cities in Europe, CPJ said.

Michelmann’s lawyer thanked the staff of the German foreign ministry and the German embassies in Damascus and Beirut for helping with the reporter’s release.

“The federal government is, of course, very relieved that Ms. Michelmann has been released,” Martin Giese, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office, told reporters. “From the very first day we learned of her arrest, we have worked very, very hard to secure her release.”

Her family also reacted with joy.

“I am immensely relieved that my sister is now free,” said her brother, Antonius Michelmann. “This was only possible because of the tremendous solidarity shown to Eva and Ahmet and to both our families.”

“It is now high time for Ahmet to be released as well,” he added.

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