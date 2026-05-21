Two attacks along the Honduran coast kill at least 16 people

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks Thursday on the Honduran coast, killing at least 16…

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks Thursday on the Honduran coast, killing at least 16 people, including six police officers, police said.

The first incident took place at a ranch in the municipality of Trujillo in northern Honduras, where at least 10 workers were shot and killed, National Police spokesman Edgardo Barahona said. The resource-rich region has been the site of a decades-long agrarian conflict.

In the second attack, assailants opened fire on police in the municipality of Omoa in the Cortes department near the Guatemalan border, killing six officers, including a senior officer, police said.

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