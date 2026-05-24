Truck overturns in central Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A truck carrying iron rods and extra passengers overturned on a major highway early Monday in…

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A truck carrying iron rods and extra passengers overturned on a major highway early Monday in central Bangladesh, leaving at least 15 people dead and 10 others injured, police said.

The crash happened after the driver lost control around 5 a.m. at Soratoil area in Tangail district, 83 kilometers (52 miles) northwest of the nation’s capital, Dhaka, said local police chief Fuad Hossain.

Hossain said the truck was carrying hitchhiking passengers and travelling from Dhaka to the northern region as vacationers began traveling ahead of the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha on Thursday. The truck overturned and killed them at the scene, he said.

Road accidents kill thousands every year in the nation of more 170 million people because of lax oversight of traffic rules, bad road conditions and unskilled driving.

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