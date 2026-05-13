The Latest: Starmer’s job hangs in the balance as King Charles lays out UK government’s agenda

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III delivered the government’s legislative program for the coming year at the ceremonial opening of…

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III delivered the government’s legislative program for the coming year at the ceremonial opening of Britain’s Parliament. But the question remains whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be around to implement it and, even if he survives the latest government crisis, whether he will have the authority to push his proposals through Parliament. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, long believed to be preparing for a leadership challenge against Starmer, met privately Wednesday morning with the prime minister for less than 20 minutes at his 10 Downing Street residence.

Here’s the latest:

Starmer has ‘confidence’ in health secretary said to be about to challenge him

Starmer says he has full confidence in Streeting as reports say he will resign from Cabinet and mount a leadership challenge, his spokesman says.

The Times and other British media are reporting that Streeting could quit as soon as Thursday and try to win the votes to oust Starmer.

Streeting, whose higher political ambitions have long been known, has been considered one of a handful of people who could try to unseat Starmer, who is unpopular and has taken the blame for the Labour Party’s disastrous local and regional election results last week.

If Streeting quits, he’d be the first Cabinet minister to resign.

Anti-immigrant party leader Farage faces probe over undeclared $6.7 million gift

The leader of the anti-immigrant Reform UK party faces an investigation over a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift from a donor.

Nigel Farage, who has led Reform to massive victories in local and regional elections in the U.K. last week, was referred to the parliamentary standards commissioner for not declaring the gift when he was elected.

Farage has said the gift from Thailand-based cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne was not related to politics and was for personal security.

A spokesman says Farage’s office is in communication with the parliamentary watchdog and looks forward to putting the issue to rest.

Bolstering security at heart of UK government’s agenda

Starmer said his government’s agenda will set a “new direction for Britain” and promised to bolster the country’s “economic security, energy security, our defence and national security.”

In his introduction to the package of legislation set out by King Charles III in the traditional State Opening of Parliament ceremony, Starmer said the country was “at a pivotal moment” as it dealt with the fallout from wars in Iran and Ukraine.

In the speech, the king said every element of the nation’s energy, defence and economic security “will be tested.”

Anti-monarchy group targets former Prince Andrew for Epstein links

A group that opposes the British monarchy held up signs as King Charles III passed by in a carriage that asked “Did you know?” in reference to his brother Andrew’s links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The yellow placards were held up as the king was driven in a procession to Parliament to deliver the government’s policy agenda.

The group Republic wants the king replaced by an elected head of state.

The king has stripped his brother of his titles after new revelations about how long he remained friends with Epstein. He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King says UK government will defend British values of decency, tolerance

King Charles says the U.K. government will “defend the British values of decency, tolerance and respect for difference under our common flag” as he began delivering the policy priorities of embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Charles spoke of the dangerous and volatile times and said urgent action would be taken to tackle antisemitism.

“My Government will respond to this world with strength and aim to create a country that is fair for all,” Charles read. “My ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defense and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term.”

A moment of great theater

As the ceremony begins, the Lords send a security official called the Black Rod to the House of Commons to summon members to the joint sitting.

To symbolize their independence, lawmakers traditionally slam the door. Only after Black Rod pounds on the door with a staff will lawmakers make their way to the House of Lords, taking their time to underscore that the elected house holds the real power. Upon arrival, they pile into the back of a chamber packed with lords in ermine-trimmed scarlet robes

The royals are bedecked in splendor

King Charles III and Queen Camilla now enter the robing room and prepare for the ceremony.

Charles is wearing the Imperial State Crown and his crimson Robe of State, which was made for his grandfather George VI’s coronation in 1937.

Camilla wears the George IV State Diadem. The glittering piece was often worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II during her reign. Elizabeth usually wore it for her journey to and from the State Opening.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived at the Houses of Parliament and the Royal Standard has been raised.

Prime minister leaves 10 Downing Street under a cloud

Starmer and his wife, Victoria, left their official residence under a pelting of rain and pointed questions from the media as they headed to Parliament for the king’s speech.

The Starmers had no umbrellas as they left 10 Downing Street and walked a short distance to a waiting car.

Perhaps more unpleasant, though, were the questions coming from across the street.

“Will you resign Mr. Starmer? Are you just squatting in No. 10?,” a man yelled from the area where journalists gathered. “Prime minister, is your time up? Have you lost the country, Mr. Starmer?”

The crown comes in its own carriage

The Crown Regalia – the Imperial State Crown, the Cap of Maintenance and the Sword of State – has arrived at the House of Lords ahead of the king’s speech.

The ancient symbols of royal authority come in their own carriage, Queen Alexandra’s State Coach,

The most famous symbol of the monarchy, the Imperial State Crown, will be worn by King Charles III during the state opening ceremony.

It contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, five rubies and more than 270 pearls, and weighs more than a kilogram.

Unions key to Labour Party support indicate Starmer must go

Unions affiliated with the Labour Party called for a plan to be put in place to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Trade Union and Labour Organisation, a group of 11 unions, said the party could not “continue on its current path.”

“It’s clear that the prime minister will not lead Labour into the next election, and at some stage a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new leader,” the group said.

The story behind the pageantry

The King’s Speech dates back to at least the 15th century, and the traditions highlight that history.

The first event got underway early Wednesday when the Yeomen of the Guard — a group of ceremonial bodyguards who still wear traditional red and gold uniforms from the Tudor period — performed a symbolic “search” of the Houses of Parliament for explosives. The tradition is a reminder of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot in which Roman Catholic rebels tried to kill Protestant King James I by blowing up the building during the State Opening of Parliament.

The king will travel in a carriage, as one might expect. A separate coach carries the Imperial State Crown, the Cap of Maintenance and Sword of State.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker goes to the palace as a symbolic hostage to ensure the king’s safe return. It is said the hostage is treated like royalty.

Starmer meets with cabinet member seen as a key rival

Starmer met privately Wednesday with a cabinet member who could challenge him for the leadership of the Labour Party.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting met for less than 20 minutes with Starmer at his 10 Downing Street residence.

Streeting is considered one of the top rivals as Starmer resists calls to step aside after the party’s disastrous showing in last week’s local elections across the U.K.

Streeting did not speak with reporters as he left the meeting.

King Charles III visits the Commons

The monarch traditionally travels from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament, a distance of less than a mile, in a horse-drawn carriage. He then dons the Imperial State Crown and the robe of state before leading a procession into the chamber of the unelected House of Lords.

A Lords official called Black Rod, named for the ebony rod he or she carries, then goes to the House of Commons to summon the chamber’s members to a joint sitting of Parliament. The doors to the Commons chamber are slammed in Black Rod’s face to symbolize the chamber’s independence from the monarchy, and they aren’t opened until Black Rod strikes the doors three times.

Once members of the Commons have crowded into the Lords’ chamber, the king delivers a speech written by the government and laying out its legislative program for the coming session of Parliament.

After the speech is read and the king leaves, the two houses of Parliament begin several days of debate on its contents.

Starmer wins support

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Starmer said he took responsibility for the losses in last week’s elections but would fight on.

As Cabinet members left 10 Downing Street, some voiced their support for the embattled prime minister.

Works and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said nobody publicly challenged Starmer at the meeting, while Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the prime minister was showing “really steadfast leadership.”

Later, Starmer’s deputy David Lammy warned Labour lawmakers that the only beneficiary of the party’s “navel-gazing” is the populist right and the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, in particular.

“He has my full support, and what I say to colleagues is, look, let’s just step back,” he said. “Take a breath.”

The first resignations

On Tuesday, several junior ministers, some of whom were elected for the first time in Labour’s landslide election victory in July 2024, resigned and urged Starmer to do the same.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, minister of housing, communities and local government, was the first to quit, urging Starmer “to do the right thing for the country.”

She was followed by Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister and a prominent member of the Labour Party. In her resignation letter, she described Starmer as a “good man fundamentally” but unable to make bold changes.

Despite the party’s dominant win driving out the Conservatives after 14 years in power, Labour’s popularity has plunged and Starmer is getting much of the blame.

The reasons include a series of policy missteps, a perceived lack of vision on the prime minister’s part, a struggling British economy and questions over his judgment. Starmer’s choice of Peter Mandelson as U.K. ambassador to Washington despite ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has continued to haunt him.

Starmer remains defiant as calls for his resignation grow and several ministers quit

Starmer insisted Tuesday that he has no intention of resigning as calls grew louder within his Labour Party for him to step down and some junior members of his government quit in protest.

Starmer’s future has become a hot topic over the past few feverish days following historic losses for the Labour Party in local elections last week, which if repeated in a national election that has to be held by 2029, would see it overwhelmingly ejected from power.

Though no Cabinet member has quit or publicly stated the prime minister should step aside for a change in leader, there’s growing speculation that the ambitious health secretary, Wes Streeting, will inform Starmer that his days are numbered when they meet on Wednesday.

Streeting has many supporters within the parliamentary party, including some of those who resigned from Starmer’s government on Tuesday, which stoked speculation that Starmer could suffer the fate of Boris Johnson in 2022 when dozens of ministers quit en masse and forced his departure.

Speech likely to include proposals to address cost of living and asylum rules

The King’s Speech is part of the state opening of Parliament, a traditional set piece of the political calendar. Many of the expected proposals have been announced previously, raising questions over Starmer’s capacity to win over his doubters.

The speech is expected to include proposals to address the cost of living crisis, create a national wealth fund to stimulate private investment in public infrastructure and tighten rules for asylum seekers.

It may also include the government’s controversial proposal to abolish jury trials for some cases in England and Wales, lower the voting age to 16 and introduce a “duty of candor” for public officials, requiring them to tell the truth and cooperate with investigations.

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