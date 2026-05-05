Thailand scraps 2001 maritime territory deal with Cambodia after years of deadlock

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government on Tuesday terminated a 2001 Memorandum of Understanding with Cambodia that was meant to provide…

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government on Tuesday terminated a 2001 Memorandum of Understanding with Cambodia that was meant to provide a bilateral framework for resolving overlapping maritime territorial claims.

Cambodia said it regretted the Thai Cabinet’s decision but would continue trying to resolve the issue.

The two governments signed the agreement to peacefully pursue maritime boundary delimitation and provide a framework for jointly managing marine resources in accordance with international law. But they failed to make any progress after five rounds of talks over the past two decades.

The decision to terminate, which does not legally take effect until Thailand sends a formal notification letter to Cambodia, ended hopes in both countries that resolving the competing claims would allow exploitation of offshore oil and gas resources in the disputed area.

Thailand’s decision to abrogate the agreement comes after a sharp deterioration of relations and armed combat with Cambodia last year. The countries fought over competing claims to territory along the land border in July and December. Several dozen civilians and soldiers on both sides were killed and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

A fragile ceasefire was agreed in late December, but tensions continue with sporadic incidents and large-scale deployment of military forces.

The fighting triggered renewed interest in border issues and safeguarding Thai territory, making nationalism a major issue affecting domestic Thai politics. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Bhumjaithai Party included terminating the agreement among its promised policies in this year’s election campaign.

The memorandum termination is unrelated and will not impact the current border situation, Anutin said after the Cabinet meeting Tuesday, adding that negotiations over the maritime territory issue are expected to continue in other frameworks such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Thai government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek likewise stressed the termination represents an adjustment of the framework for cooperation, not a termination of relations or negotiations.

Thailand will continue discussions with Cambodia, but proposes to shift to mechanisms under the U.N. Convention, which is clearer and more comprehensive and systematic to allow maritime disputes to be resolved effectively, she said.

Cambodia Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, speaking in the capital Phnom Penh, expressed regret and called the Thai decision “a departure from the spirit and political will that enabled our two countries to establish a framework for peacefully resolving these issues in accordance with international law.”

Prak Sokhonn declared Cambodia will pursue compulsory conciliation under the U.N. framework, which “reaffirms its commitment to resolving maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law.”

Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a socia media post, “Cambodia’s decision reflects our sincere hope that both countries can reach a just and lasting solution in line with international law, allowing our peoples to live together in peace, stability, and harmony. ”

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Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, contributed to this report.

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