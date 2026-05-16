Many see Andy Burnham as UK government’s savior. First he needs a seat in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is in turmoil and the man many think could save it isn’t even eligible for…

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is in turmoil and the man many think could save it isn’t even eligible for the job.

Not yet, at least, though a path is now open for Andy Burnham, the popular mayor of Greater Manchester, to try to unseat beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It’s far from a sure thing, as there would be big hurdles to clear.

Burnham first needs to return to Parliament, where he could mount a challenge to Starmer’s leadership, potentially alongside others, including former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who confirmed Saturday that he would stand in any race if and when it is triggered.

Starmer, who has vowed to lead on, has been on the ropes, facing plummeting approval ratings and questions about his judgment. His unpopularity was undoubtedly a key reason why Labour took a beating in U.K.-wide local elections this month. More than a fifth of the party’s lawmakers in the House of Commons have urged him to stand down.

A return home yields a new look and nickname

Burnham, 56, is seen as Starmer’s biggest would-be rival, partly because he’s perceived to be to the political left of the prime minister.

The mayor is known as the “King of the North,” and his Labour backers will hope that moniker reaps rewards.

The allusion to the popular Jon Snow character in “Game of Thrones” is a sign of respect — earned for Burnham’s fierce backing of northern England, its working class culture and heritage. It projects an image that he’s not part of the London political establishment. For many northerners, that counts for a lot.

His three sizable mayoral victories since 2017 show he can win.

But he hasn’t always. Burnham, who was in the Cabinet of Gordon Brown’s government from 2007 to 2010, ran twice for the leadership of the Labour Party and lost badly — first in 2010 and then in 2015. Looking back on those campaigns, he was pretty stiff.

Ending his 16-year tenure in Parliament yielded a more polished performer and a sleeker look. Suits and ties were largely replaced by a smart-casual look, often paired with sneakers.

That may seem superficial, but it broke down barriers with voters.

More importantly, his stint as mayor made him a more effective operator and, arguably, the best communicator in Labour’s ranks.

His standing grew during the COVID-19 pandemic when he became the de facto spokesman for northern England by constantly haranguing Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson over what he called a “London-centric” approach to the crisis.

Burnham would have to quit his job as mayor if he wins a special parliamentary election in the constituency of Makerfield, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Manchester.

The road of return to Parliament runs through Reform UK

His route back to the House of Commons opened up Thursday when Labour lawmaker Josh Simons said he would step down to make way for Burnham. Though Burnham was blocked from running for a seat earlier this year, Labour’s executive body has said he can this time in the special election expected within weeks.

It will likely be a bruising battle and one of, if not the most, consequential special elections in U.K. history.

“We need to fix politics, to fix the economy, get the basics back under public control so that people can afford their rent, energy bills, etc,” Burnham told the BBC on Saturday. “We’ve got to see this as a moment to reclaim the Labour Party, to save it from where it’s been. we can’t just carry on as we are.”

Simons secured the seat by about 5,400 votes two years ago, but that was in Labour’s landslide victory of 2024 that swept Conservatives out after 14 years.

Times have changed dramatically, and Labour’s recent battering came at the hands of the ascendant anti-immigrant Reform UK party on the right and, to a lesser-extent, the eco-populist Greens on the left. All the wards in the Makerfield constituency were won by Reform in the local races.

Reform’s leader, Nigel Farage, said the party would “throw absolutely everything at it.”

Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said Burnham can capitalize on his “big name” reputation and as someone who gets things done.

“There will be a lot of people who would like to see him get back into Parliament, not least to take down Keir Starmer,” Bale said. “In some ways, it’s a useful test for Burnham because if he can’t beat Reform in that constituency, then quite frankly, he’s not much use to the Labour Party as leader.”

One battle after another

Labour has never ousted one of its leaders while in government, but there is a process.

If Burnham wins, he would either trigger a leadership contest or join one. To do so, a member of Parliament needs the support of a fifth — or 81 — of Labour’s 403 members. Starmer, who has vowed to fight on, would automatically be entitled to run.

Wes Streeting, who resigned as health secretary on Thursday but did not directly challenge Starmer, confirmed he would be a candidate in the likely leadership election.

“We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I’ll be standing,” he said.

Streeting insisted he had enough support to trigger a contest, but suggested he would “lack legitimacy” without Burnham having a chance to return to Parliament.

Streeting said the future of the U.K. was at stake in the next general election and that Labour risked being “the handmaidens of Nigel Farage” if the party did not heed the electorate’s warnings last week. He also voiced his hope that the U.K. would go back into the European Union.

Others said to be considering doing so are former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, defense minister Al Carns and former party leader Ed Miliband.

For now, all permutations go through Makerfield and that result could have a seismic impact.

“Were Burnham to win the by-election, it’s unlikely that Keir Starmer will actually stand in that leadership contest,” Bale said. “If Burnham fails, then Starmer might feel he has a chance against Streeting and Rayner.”

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Associated Press writer Danica Kirka contributed to this report.

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