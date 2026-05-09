Press freedom alarm as Niger suspends 9 French media outlets over ‘national security’

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — An international advocacy group Saturday condemned Niger ‘s suspension of nine French media outlets accused of…

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — An international advocacy group Saturday condemned Niger ‘s suspension of nine French media outlets accused of “threatening public order and national security.”

Reporters Without Borders called the charges “fabricated” in a post on X. It condemned a “coordinated strategy to repress press freedom” and called for the decision’s reversal.

The National Observatory of Communication, the West African nation’s media regulatory authority, said in a statement late Friday that the suspension of France 24, RFI, France Afrique Média, LSI Africa, AFP, TV5 Monde, TF1 Info, Jeune Afrique and Mediapart was necessary to “preserve peace, social cohesion and the stability of institutions.”

It accused the affected outlets of “repeatedly broadcasting content likely to seriously endanger public order” and undermine the morale of defense and security forces operating in the region.

Niger, alongside neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, are ruled by military leaders who took power by force, pledging to provide more security to citizens.

Since seizing power, the juntas have cut ties with France and other Western powers, created their own security alliance and turned to Russia for military support to fight extremist insurgencies.

The security situation in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has worsened in recent times, analysts say, with a record number of attacks by Islamic extremists.

In January, Islamic militants attacked an air force base in Niger’s capital, killing four soldiers. Niger’s military ruler Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani accused the presidents of France, Benin and Ivory Coast of supporting the armed group behind the attack, without providing any evidence to support the claim.

Military leaders in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have also cracked down on political dissent and journalists.

Niger’s media regulatory authority did not specify the duration of the suspensions or provide detailed examples of the content that prompted the action.

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