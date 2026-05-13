Netanyahu’s coalition takes first step toward new elections in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition on Wednesday submitted a bill to dissolve parliament, taking a preliminary…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition on Wednesday submitted a bill to dissolve parliament, taking a preliminary step toward holding new elections later this year.

The proposal sets the stage for a formal vote to dissolve parliament and schedule new elections. Israeli media said a preliminary vote is expected next week.

Netanyahu’s coalition is near the end of its four-year term and must hold new elections by the end of October. But some of Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox governing partners have urged him to push up the vote slightly to early September.

The bill calls for elections “no less than 90 days” after it is approved, giving Netanyahu flexibility to choose a date when he feels he has the best chance of success.

The outgoing coalition has presided over a turbulent term that included the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Opinion polls have indicated that the coalition, comprised of religious and nationalist parties, could struggle to win reelection.

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